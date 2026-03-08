Comparing LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and SB Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $186.50 million 1.70 $33.51 million $0.90 9.42 SB Financial Group $65.56 million 1.96 $13.97 million $2.20 9.26

Profitability

LINKBANCORP has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LINKBANCORP and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 17.97% 8.85% 0.90% SB Financial Group 15.35% 11.02% 0.99%

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. LINKBANCORP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LINKBANCORP and SB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 3 1 0 2.25 SB Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.