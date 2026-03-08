Promising Social Media Stocks To Consider – March 8th

Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Sprout Social are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking, messaging, or content-sharing platforms and monetizing user engagement through advertising, subscriptions, e-commerce, or data services. For investors, these stocks are typically evaluated based on user growth and engagement metrics, advertising and monetization trends, and are sensitive to regulatory, privacy, and platform-risk factors that can make them more volatile than broader-market stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Sprout Social (SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

