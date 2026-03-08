Best Construction Stocks To Consider – March 8th

Caterpillar, Deere & Company, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Construction stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business is building and related activities—including general contractors, engineering and infrastructure firms, homebuilders, and suppliers of construction materials and equipment. Investors treat them as cyclical plays that tend to track housing demand, public and private infrastructure spending, and interest-rate movements, so they can be more volatile during economic expansions and contractions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

