Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) Financial Contrast

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alfa Laval alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval 11.86% 19.71% 8.87% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alfa Laval and SKK”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval $7.12 billion 3.27 $845.52 million $2.04 27.62 SKK $13.47 million 0.39 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alfa Laval and SKK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval 1 5 3 0 2.22 SKK 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKK has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alfa Laval beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa Laval

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.