Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Deere & Company, Bunge Global, and Corteva are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, supplying, or processing agricultural goods and services—including farms and ranches, seed and fertilizer makers, farm-equipment manufacturers, food processors, and agricultural commodity traders. These stocks tend to be cyclical and are influenced by crop prices, weather and climate risks, input costs, global demand, and agricultural policy, making them sensitive to commodity-price swings and geopolitical or climatic events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

