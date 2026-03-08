Contrasting First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and Hanmi Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.57 $276.27 million $2.20 11.13 Hanmi Financial $444.90 million 1.73 $76.09 million $2.51 10.26

Analyst Recommendations

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Hawaiian and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 6 0 0 1.67 Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 23.65% 10.19% 1.16% Hanmi Financial 17.10% 9.85% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats First Hawaiian on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

