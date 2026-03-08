SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) & Biglari (NYSE:BH) Critical Analysis

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Biglari -9.48% 2.51% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SSP Group and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biglari 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $4.75 billion 0.42 -$97.17 million N/A N/A Biglari $395.26 million 1.76 -$3.76 million ($143.35) -2.12

This table compares SSP Group and Biglari”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSP Group.

Volatility and Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biglari beats SSP Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

