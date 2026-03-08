Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,174 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

COF stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average is $222.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target materially above current levels support longer‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target materially above current levels support longer‑term upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Celebrity investor commentary (Jim Cramer) urged holders to “stick with” Capital One, which can help stabilize sentiment among retail investors. Read More.

Celebrity investor commentary (Jim Cramer) urged holders to “stick with” Capital One, which can help stabilize sentiment among retail investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning: management completed the Discover integration and is pursuing the Brex acquisition/partnerships that shift COF toward corporate spend and payments — these are longer‑term drivers but may take time to translate into predictable EPS. Read More.

Strategic positioning: management completed the Discover integration and is pursuing the Brex acquisition/partnerships that shift COF toward corporate spend and payments — these are longer‑term drivers but may take time to translate into predictable EPS. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product / distribution tie‑ups continue (example: Capital One pre‑qualification available at a Texas truck dealer) — small operational wins that help originations but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Read More.

Product / distribution tie‑ups continue (example: Capital One pre‑qualification available at a Texas truck dealer) — small operational wins that help originations but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk: renewed concerns about the private‑credit market and spillover/liquidity risks have triggered a financials selloff — Capital One, as a consumer lender with sizable card and auto exposures, is trading like a higher‑beta play and is vulnerable to widening credit stress. Read More.

Sector risk: renewed concerns about the private‑credit market and spillover/liquidity risks have triggered a financials selloff — Capital One, as a consumer lender with sizable card and auto exposures, is trading like a higher‑beta play and is vulnerable to widening credit stress. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs at former Discover HQ: filings and local reports show roughly 1,100+ employees being cut in the Riverwoods/Chicago area as Capital One integrates Discover — a risk to local sentiment and a signal of integration disruption, though it also reduces costs. Read More.

Layoffs at former Discover HQ: filings and local reports show roughly 1,100+ employees being cut in the Riverwoods/Chicago area as Capital One integrates Discover — a risk to local sentiment and a signal of integration disruption, though it also reduces costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: public filings and tracking services show extensive insider sales by multiple senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on investor confidence even if sales are for diversification or tax reasons. Read More.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

