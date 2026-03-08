RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Financial Survey

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and RLX Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.13 billion 0.74 $162.84 million $2.45 15.22 RLX Technology $376.55 million 9.34 $75.60 million $0.07 32.00

Risk & Volatility

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology. Central Garden & Pet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.04% 10.99% 4.75% RLX Technology 21.05% 4.74% 4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Garden & Pet and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 3 1 1 2.60 RLX Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than RLX Technology.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats RLX Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

