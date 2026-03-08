Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Lessened by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,926,000 after acquiring an additional 441,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,272,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,990 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $298.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

