Matthew 25 Management Corp Acquires 8,250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $990.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.63 and its 200-day moving average is $940.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

