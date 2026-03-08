3,644 Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Bought by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

