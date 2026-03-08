The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 7.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,031,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100,678.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,017,000 after purchasing an additional 403,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $820.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $918.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

