Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,559 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Barclays increased their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,467 shares of company stock valued at $104,381,911. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.76. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $264.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

