Regal Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,500 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 412,467 shares of company stock worth $104,381,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.1%

VRT stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

