Regal Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,500 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 412,467 shares of company stock worth $104,381,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Stock Down 3.1%
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertiv News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag VRT as a top-ranked momentum and strong-growth stock, citing accelerated AI-driven data‑center demand and rising orders that support revenue and EPS upside. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and Zacks pieces highlight Vertiv as a strong growth story supported by booming AI demand and a doubled backlog that improves revenue visibility. Here’s Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes reviews VRT’s ~191% 12‑month gain, attributing the rally to AI order flow and backlog strength—this bullish narrative supports higher valuation expectations despite recent profit‑taking. What’s Behind Vertiv Stock’s Triple-Digit Growth
- Positive Sentiment: One trading strategy write-up pushes a bullish, tactical trade targeting ~48% return—reflects active investor appetite for momentum plays in VRT. (Speculative/short‑term). Bullish strategy on Vertiv stock targets quick 48% return
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 quarterly rebalancing is being announced after the close—market speculation that Vertiv could be added would be a structural positive (inflows from index funds) if inclusion is confirmed. S&P 500 Rebalancing Tonight: Could Vertiv, SoFi, or Lumentum Join the Index?
- Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a small quarterly cash dividend ($0.0625/share payable March 26). Dividend provides modest income support but is unlikely to materially change valuation. Vertiv Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent market note: VRT outperformed the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short‑term momentum that may be offset by profit‑taking. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Report of insider selling has triggered concern and short‑term selling pressure; insiders selling can weigh on investor sentiment even if not unusual post‑runup. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting Vertiv trades at a premium valuation raises investor caution—high P/E and elevated expectations mean upside depends on continued execution and AI order realization. Vertiv Trades at a Premium Valuation: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Analyst Ratings Changes
VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
