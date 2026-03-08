Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

