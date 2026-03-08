Korea Investment CORP Sells 57,754 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,754 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $420,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.