Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,344 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of UPS opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

