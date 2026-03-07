Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Shares of MFI traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 348,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,891. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$22.57 and a 12-month high of C$36.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.34.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$991.24 million during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell’s Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

