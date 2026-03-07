Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 441,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.78. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,155,192 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $2,886,000. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth $2,317,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 317,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Solid Q4 results: revenue of $157.9M (+2.8%) with organic growth of 10%, GAAP EPS $0.21 (vs $0.00 prior year), non‑GAAP EPS $0.24, and cash from operations of $38.0M (up 97%). Management said 2026 guidance reflects continued above‑market revenue growth. Globe Newswire Release

Solid Q4 results: revenue of $157.9M (+2.8%) with organic growth of 10%, GAAP EPS $0.21 (vs $0.00 prior year), non‑GAAP EPS $0.24, and cash from operations of $38.0M (up 97%). Management said 2026 guidance reflects continued above‑market revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance modestly ahead of consensus on EPS (0.73–0.77 vs. consensus ~0.72) and revenue guidance of $600–$610M (around consensus). The outlook supports improved earnings and cash generation for the year. Guidance Details

FY‑2026 guidance modestly ahead of consensus on EPS (0.73–0.77 vs. consensus ~0.72) and revenue guidance of $600–$610M (around consensus). The outlook supports improved earnings and cash generation for the year. Positive Sentiment: Management set a $600M–$610M 2026 sales target and said it will accelerate investment in high‑growth areas (PNS, PRP, ultrasonics), signaling reinvestment to fuel medium‑term growth. Seeking Alpha

Management set a $600M–$610M 2026 sales target and said it will accelerate investment in high‑growth areas (PNS, PRP, ultrasonics), signaling reinvestment to fuel medium‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Craig Hallum raised its PT to $16 (buy) and Barrington Research raised its PT to $14 (outperform), both signaling increased analyst confidence and sizable upside from current levels. Benzinga Street Insider

Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Craig Hallum raised its PT to $16 (buy) and Barrington Research raised its PT to $14 (outperform), both signaling increased analyst confidence and sizable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the print: shares reacted positively to the beat/guidance when markets first digested the news (shares jumped around the release). This confirms the Q4 beat was meaningful to investors. Investing.com

Market reaction to the print: shares reacted positively to the beat/guidance when markets first digested the news (shares jumped around the release). This confirms the Q4 beat was meaningful to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and full transcript are available for deeper review of commentary around product trends, margin drivers and investment cadence — useful for due diligence but not new company-level catalysts by themselves. Yahoo Transcript Seeking Alpha Presentation

Earnings call materials and full transcript are available for deeper review of commentary around product trends, margin drivers and investment cadence — useful for due diligence but not new company-level catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Despite the largely positive fundamentals and analyst upgrades, the stock is trading lower today — likely due to profit‑taking after the early rally, and because 2026 revenue guidance sits roughly in line with street expectations (limiting an outsized upside surprise). This short‑term selling pressure can mask the longer‑term improvements highlighted above.

Bioventus, Inc (NYSE: BVS) is a global medical technology company focused on providing innovative therapeutic solutions to enhance patient care in musculoskeletal health. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products designed to promote bone healing, support joint health, and relieve pain non-invasively. Bioventus leverages biologic and biophysical approaches to deliver effective therapies that aim to accelerate recovery times and improve overall patient outcomes.

Bioventus’s product portfolio includes its flagship EXOGEN® Bone Healing System, an ultrasound-based device indicated for non-union fractures and fracture healing enhancement.

