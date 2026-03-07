PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,646.94 and traded as high as GBX 1,778. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,730, with a volume of 21,384 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,920 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPHE Hotel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.81. The company has a market cap of £724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,647.29.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 62 earnings per share for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate. Its portfolio includes full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations.

