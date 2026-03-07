Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.67 and traded as low as $11.36. Daxor shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,139 shares traded.

Daxor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation (NYSE American: DXR) is a medical technology company specializing in diagnostic solutions for the measurement of blood volume. The company’s proprietary BVA-100 and BVA-200 systems utilize radiolabeled albumin tracers to provide clinicians with precise determinations of total blood volume, plasma volume and red blood cell volume. By offering quantitative assessments rather than estimations, Daxor’s platform aims to improve clinical decision-making for conditions that involve fluid balance and hemodynamic status.

In addition to its analytical instruments, Daxor maintains a CLIA-certified laboratory service that processes in-vitro diagnostic reagents and delivers detailed blood volume reports directly to healthcare providers.

