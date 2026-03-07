Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VCISY stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 135,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,624. Vinci has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

