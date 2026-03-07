Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Vinci
Vinci Trading Down 1.6%
Vinci Company Profile
Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.
Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.