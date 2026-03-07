City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.43 and traded as high as GBX 409. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 394, with a volume of 115,515 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £185.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 74.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary Karpus Investment Management (KIM), provides closed-end fund strategies across all asset classes to wealth management clients in the United States.

