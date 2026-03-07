Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Wall Street Zen cut Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE CNR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 861,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,870. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.34. Core Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.29%.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.