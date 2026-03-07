Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.15 and traded as high as $69.71. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 24,059 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 246.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 147.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Australian Dollars plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Australian Dollar through an investment in securities.

