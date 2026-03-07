Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) VP John Mccally Purchases 2,000 Shares

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) VP John Mccally bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,819. The trade was a 36.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NCDL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 201,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $651.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 137.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 190.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Key Headlines Impacting Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders are buying stock — including CEO Kenneth J. Kencel (10,000 shares at ~$13.04), Director Kenneth Miranda (3,000 shares at $12.83), Jason Strife (7,690 shares at $13.40), VP John McCally (2,000 shares at $13.30) and Director Mat Linett (2,000 shares at $13.05) — signaling management confidence at current levels. SEC Filing (Jason Strife)

Multiple insiders are buying stock — including CEO Kenneth J. Kencel (10,000 shares at ~$13.04), Director Kenneth Miranda (3,000 shares at $12.83), Jason Strife (7,690 shares at $13.40), VP John McCally (2,000 shares at $13.30) and Director Mat Linett (2,000 shares at $13.05) — signaling management confidence at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been active: Invesco materially increased its stake in the 4Q, and other funds (Virtu, NewEdge, VARCOV, Almitas) adjusted positions — a sign of interest from larger holders. MarketBeat: Insider & institutional details

Institutional investors have been active: Invesco materially increased its stake in the 4Q, and other funds (Virtu, NewEdge, VARCOV, Almitas) adjusted positions — a sign of interest from larger holders. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS marginally beat (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 est.), which is supportive for income investors, but the beat was slight and leaves forward guidance/credit performance the focus area. Earnings summary

Quarterly EPS marginally beat (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 est.), which is supportive for income investors, but the beat was slight and leaves forward guidance/credit performance the focus area. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 (annualized $1.44; ~10.9% yield). While yield is attractive to income buyers, the fund’s payout ratio is high (137%), making the dividend’s sustainability an open question. Dividend & DPR details

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 (annualized $1.44; ~10.9% yield). While yield is attractive to income buyers, the fund’s payout ratio is high (137%), making the dividend’s sustainability an open question. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and trimmed expectations this week (Wells Fargo to $13.00; Truist lowered its prior target and reduced expectations; KBW trimmed its target) — increasing near‑term selling pressure and lowering the stock’s perceived upside. Wells Fargo price target cut Truist note

Several analysts cut price targets and trimmed expectations this week (Wells Fargo to $13.00; Truist lowered its prior target and reduced expectations; KBW trimmed its target) — increasing near‑term selling pressure and lowering the stock’s perceived upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue in the quarter materially missed consensus ($26.36M reported vs. ~$49.6M expected), suggesting weaker origination/fee activity or timing effects — a key negative for a credit-focused closed‑end fund. Quarterly revenue miss

Revenue in the quarter materially missed consensus ($26.36M reported vs. ~$49.6M expected), suggesting weaker origination/fee activity or timing effects — a key negative for a credit-focused closed‑end fund. Negative Sentiment: High dividend payout ratio (137%) and headlines indicating a dividend cut or reset increase uncertainty around future distributions — a central driver for valuation of yield‑focused CEFs. Dividend concerns

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.