CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.84 and traded as high as $52.29. CTS shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 253,934 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTS Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.86 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

CTS announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of CTS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of CTS by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Featured Stories

