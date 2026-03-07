James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 326.51 and traded as high as GBX 330. James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 330, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.97. The stock has a market cap of £30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.52.

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

