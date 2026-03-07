Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLL. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 675,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 181.56% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Craig Hallum maintained a "buy" rating and raised emphasis on upside even while trimming its price target from $5.00 to $4.00 (still implying ~49% upside from recent levels) — this renewed analyst endorsement likely supported buying interest.

Full House reported full-year revenue growth (company-level) and disclosed 2025 revenue of about $302 million, demonstrating top-line momentum that supports the redevelopment/expansion narrative.

Management outlined an American Place construction timeline and quantified upside — targeting up to $100M of EBITDA potential from the project — a high-impact growth thesis that can materially change long‑term valuation if delivered.

Full House extended its credit facility to advance American Place construction, improving funding visibility for the development and reducing near-term financing risk. That liquidity move is supportive of the build-and-grow story.

Company and call highlights emphasized strategic progress at American Place and operational initiatives across properties — positive for the story but not an immediate earnings fix.

Reported short-interest data in the feeds is inconsistent (shows zeros/NaN) and provides no clear signal on bearish positioning; treat reported short-interest as non-informative until clarified.

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.34) versus consensus ($0.23) and revenue of $75.42M below the ~$78.7M consensus — the miss and negative margins explain investor concern and selling pressure.

Company posted a Q4 net loss despite revenue growth, highlighting that operational gains have yet to translate to profitability and underscoring execution and margin risks.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) is a gaming, lodging and entertainment company headquartered in Summerfield, Nevada. Founded in 1987, the company designs, develops and operates casino resorts and ancillary hospitality facilities in multiple U.S. markets. Its business model emphasizes regional gaming properties that combine slot machines, table games, hotel accommodations and live entertainment to serve a broad customer base.

The company’s property portfolio spans five states, including Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel and Grand Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado; Silver Slipper Casino Hotel and Harlow’s Casino Resort in Mississippi; Running Aces Harness Park & Casino in Minnesota; Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Nevada.

