Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 3,274,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $200.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.97. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -825.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 558,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 177,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides private credit solutions to venture capital and private equity-backed technology, life science and healthcare companies. The firm targets companies at various stages of development, offering secured debt financing structures such as first‐lien and second‐lien loans, as well as equity co‐investment opportunities in select portfolio companies.

Horizon Technology Finance’s investment strategy emphasizes deployment of capital in U.S.‐based enterprises with proven technology, strong management teams and clear paths to growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.