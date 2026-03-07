Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.67 and traded as high as GBX 266. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 258.50, with a volume of 811,423 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concurrent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 275 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 275.
In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 69,445 shares of Concurrent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217, for a total value of £150,695.65. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today’s leading embedded Operating Systems.
