Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. 9,119,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,737. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.