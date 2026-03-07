Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 11,918 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 11,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $108,096.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,717,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,646,382.64. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,520. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lesaka Technologies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit. SEC Ownership Filing

Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit. Negative Sentiment: Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder’s stake and can weigh on sentiment. SEC Ownership Filing

Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder’s stake and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active. Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expands By 24.7%

Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active. Negative Sentiment: High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure. SEC Ownership Filing

High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing small trims: More recent small-scale sales (March 4 — 6,823 shares at $4.65; March 5 — 4,290 shares at $4.59) show the major shareholder continues to trim, which can sap momentum even if dollar amounts are modest. SEC Ownership Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSAK. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Lesaka Technologies by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,419,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,088 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

