Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $13.08. Invvlu Mu Incm shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 270,066 shares traded.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Invvlu Mu Incm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invvlu Mu Incm

About Invvlu Mu Incm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 132.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

