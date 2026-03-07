Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $144.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. 776,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 117.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Mid-America Apartment Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

