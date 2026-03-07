Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.93.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$0.89 on Friday, hitting C$25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,515. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.14. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.52.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$241.78 million for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and upgraded ratings this morning (ATB Cormark to C$32, Raymond James to C$32, National Bank to C$30.50, Scotiabank to C$30, Desjardins to C$32, Stifel and TD also higher). These raises signal stronger analyst confidence and imply double‑digit upside from current levels. Analyst Rating Roundup

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and upgraded ratings this morning (ATB Cormark to C$32, Raymond James to C$32, National Bank to C$30.50, Scotiabank to C$30, Desjardins to C$32, Stifel and TD also higher). These raises signal stronger analyst confidence and imply double‑digit upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Savaria reported record 2025 results and stronger margins, with Q4 revenue of C$241.8M and EPS C$0.37 — results the company says position it for a new growth phase around its Savaria One strategy. This fundamental momentum underpins the analyst upgrades. Record 2025 Results

Savaria reported record 2025 results and stronger margins, with Q4 revenue of C$241.8M and EPS C$0.37 — results the company says position it for a new growth phase around its Savaria One strategy. This fundamental momentum underpins the analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces note Savaria “entering a new growth phase” after completion of Savaria One and record Q4, reinforcing the narrative for higher future growth and margin improvement. Growth Phase Article

Coverage pieces note Savaria “entering a new growth phase” after completion of Savaria One and record Q4, reinforcing the narrative for higher future growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: The shares briefly hit a 12‑month high following the analyst activity and results, attracting attention from retail and institutional traders. 12‑Month High Coverage

The shares briefly hit a 12‑month high following the analyst activity and results, attracting attention from retail and institutional traders. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings release and conference call are available for review (detailed Q4 release and call transcript), useful for investors who want to assess guidance and cadence of margin improvement. Press Release / Transcript

Management’s earnings release and conference call are available for review (detailed Q4 release and call transcript), useful for investors who want to assess guidance and cadence of margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive newsflow, the stock is lower — likely reflecting short‑term profit‑taking after a run to a 52‑week high, elevated trading volume, and valuation concerns (current reported P/E ~29 and very high PEG). Those factors can pressure the share price even amid upgrades. Market Data / Valuation

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

