Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,775. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

