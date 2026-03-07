Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spin Master to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.22.

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.20.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 7.22%.The firm had revenue of C$818.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its price target from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside potential vs. the current share price. Article Title Tickerreport

ATB Cormark raised its price target from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside potential vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus nudged its target up from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and stayed at “hold,” a modest vote of confidence that trims downside risk. Article Title

Stifel Nicolaus nudged its target up from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and stayed at “hold,” a modest vote of confidence that trims downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reduced its target from C$27.00 to C$25.00 but maintained an “outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower target but continued conviction). Article Title

RBC reduced its target from C$27.00 to C$25.00 but maintained an “outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower target but continued conviction). Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity cut its target from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and put a “hold” rating on the stock, indicating reduced near-term expectations. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity cut its target from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and put a “hold” rating on the stock, indicating reduced near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Spin Master reported Q4 results showing C$0.56 EPS and C$818.82M revenue but commentary and media coverage highlighted a holiday-quarter revenue decline and a reported fourth-quarter loss in some articles — these mixed/weak top-line signals are weighing on sentiment. Conference call slides and the press release are available for detail. Press Release Slide Deck

Spin Master reported Q4 results showing C$0.56 EPS and C$818.82M revenue but commentary and media coverage highlighted a holiday-quarter revenue decline and a reported fourth-quarter loss in some articles — these mixed/weak top-line signals are weighing on sentiment. Conference call slides and the press release are available for detail. Negative Sentiment: Media summaries and earnings-call coverage emphasize the holiday weakness and margin pressure, which can curb investor confidence until revenue growth and profitability stabilize. Q4 Loss Article

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

