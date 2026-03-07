Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 131,752 Shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF $ALAI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report) by 249.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,294,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter.

ALAI stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.95. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.5411 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 151.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in firms benefiting from developing, integrating or enabling artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through fundamental research ALAI was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

