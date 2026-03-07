Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46. 4,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more private businesses. The company has no commercial operations of its own and holds its funds in trust pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Since its formation, Jowell Global has targeted opportunities in the technology, consumer and healthcare sectors, with a particular focus on companies operating in Greater China and North America.

