Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMDA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Omada Health stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Omada Health has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $813.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $90,618.34. Following the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 40,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $650,696.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,971.80. This trade represents a 24.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,893 shares of company stock worth $4,336,787.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Omada Health in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omada Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

