Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 1.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 245,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BATS EALT opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

