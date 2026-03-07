Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 8,840 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lam Research by 35.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 103.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 48.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets signal meaningful upside — consensus targets imply roughly ~25% upside, supporting a bullish case that continued AI/foundry demand and upward earnings revisions could drive gains. Read More.

Analyst price targets signal meaningful upside — consensus targets imply roughly ~25% upside, supporting a bullish case that continued AI/foundry demand and upward earnings revisions could drive gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical setup is constructive — LRCX recently crossed above its 50‑day moving average and hit an intraday high after a key trading signal, which can attract momentum buying. Read More.

Technical setup is constructive — LRCX recently crossed above its 50‑day moving average and hit an intraday high after a key trading signal, which can attract momentum buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain supportive — Lam posted a recent quarterly beat with strong margins and guidance that underline exposure to wafer‑processing demand for AI and advanced nodes, attracting institutional interest. Read More.

Fundamentals remain supportive — Lam posted a recent quarterly beat with strong margins and guidance that underline exposure to wafer‑processing demand for AI and advanced nodes, attracting institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media coverage and valuation debate — multiple “too late to buy?” and review pieces raise visibility and spark discussion on whether the current run already prices growth; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Increased media coverage and valuation debate — multiple “too late to buy?” and review pieces raise visibility and spark discussion on whether the current run already prices growth; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling has spooked investors — CFO Douglas Bettinger sold ~50,057 shares (~$11M) and other insiders (including Ava Harter) reported additional sales; while such sales can be for diversification or tax planning, they often trigger near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Large insider selling has spooked investors — CFO Douglas Bettinger sold ~50,057 shares (~$11M) and other insiders (including Ava Harter) reported additional sales; while such sales can be for diversification or tax planning, they often trigger near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector/geo‑political risks and rising energy costs — reports highlight higher operating costs for customer fabs and potential supply‑chain disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions, a near‑term risk driver that has contributed to the pullback. Read More.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $199.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.