Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.2%

PR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,545,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 898,423 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $16,513,014.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,577,263.90. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 158,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $2,912,700.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,567,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,820,293.08. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,093 shares of company stock worth $62,487,101. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Permian Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

