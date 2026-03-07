PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.5%

PRCT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 2,416,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

