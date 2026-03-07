Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 20,220 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $223,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,267,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,075,663.34. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Lesaka Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,520. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSAK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSAK

Key Lesaka Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lesaka Technologies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit. SEC Ownership Filing

Major shareholder Finance Corp International still holds a material stake — roughly 6.03 million shares (valued at about $27.7M) after recent small disposals, which means the selling appears to be trimming rather than a full exit. Negative Sentiment: Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder’s stake and can weigh on sentiment. SEC Ownership Filing

Large, previously disclosed block sale: Finance Corp sold 2,103,069 shares on May 19 (avg. $4.00) for ~$8.41M, a 29.2% reduction in that holding — a meaningful past reduction that reduced a major shareholder’s stake and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active. Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expands By 24.7%

Recent uptick in bearish positioning: reported short interest in LSAK expanded by 24.7%, which raises the risk of continued downward pressure or increased volatility if shorts remain active. Negative Sentiment: High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure. SEC Ownership Filing

High-price monetization earlier this year: Finance Corp sold large tranches in February (e.g., 42,100 shares at $10.83 and 20,220 at $11.06), indicating substantial profit-taking when the stock traded much higher — a historic supply event that reduced long-term insider exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing small trims: More recent small-scale sales (March 4 — 6,823 shares at $4.65; March 5 — 4,290 shares at $4.59) show the major shareholder continues to trim, which can sap momentum even if dollar amounts are modest. SEC Ownership Filing

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.