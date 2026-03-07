Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.99. 10,736,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,199. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $106.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

