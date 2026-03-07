TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXO. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,266. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $700.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -325.58%.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $98,080.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 608,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,601.64. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 10,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $129,016.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 205,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,071.18. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,386 shares of company stock worth $463,319 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

See Also

