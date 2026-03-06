Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,740.74 and traded as high as GBX 5,305.02. Unilever shares last traded at GBX 5,134, with a volume of 685,387,188 shares changing hands.

ULVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 4,711.67.

Unilever Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,024.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,743.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, 13 of which are in the top 50 consumer goods brands. Some of our iconic global brands include Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Magnum, OMO and Surf.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance.

